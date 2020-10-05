Bhadohi, Oct 5 (PTI) Yet another Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Indian Army JCO Martyred in Ceasefire Violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri.

The latest incident occurred in Gyanpur area of the Bhadohi city on Saturday when a 44-year-old married Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four men, police said on Monday.

Also Read | Pune-Lonavala Local Train Services to Resume From October 12 for Essential Service Providers.

All four accused, however, have been arrested, said Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh.

While two of the accused were picked up on Sunday, the two others were nabbed on Monday, he said.

The accused were produced before a Bhadohi court which remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days, he added.

Singh said a case of gang-rape was registered on the complaint of the victim woman's husband.

Citing the complaint, Singh said, "On Saturday, the woman was returning from a bank after withdrawing money, when her husband's two friends told her that they would drop her home.”

"But, they allegedly raped her. The husband accused four men of raping his wife," he said.

"A case was registered at Gyanpur police station on Sunday against the four men. Two of them were arrested on Sunday and two others on Monday," he said, adding the woman was sent for medical examination.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)