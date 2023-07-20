New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday inaugurated the maiden Global Food Regulators Summit 2023.

While citing the significance of food safety and security, he stated that balanced, safe, and nutritious food is preventive care and ensures our health and wellness, as per an official statement.

"It is critically important to deep dive into issues of food grains, food safety, and food security for global sustainable development. Food regulators have a highly responsible job to create an ecosystem under the One Health approach," said Union Minister Mandaviya.

In addition, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar was also present at the event.

"Considering the size and volume of the agriculture sector and food industry in India, it is vital to consider the entire value chain network, from agricultural inputs until products reach the end-consumer, as a single entity to ensure food safety and security," said Minister Tomar.

Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Development of Nepal, Bedu Ram Bhusal, Professor SP Singh Baghel and Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Ministers of State for Health and Family Welfare were also present on the occasion, added the official statement.

The Union Health Minister, on Monday, stressed the importance of kitchens in homes and Yoga, Mandaviya said that they play key roles in acting as preventive care for any individual's health.

"We go for treatment after falling ill, but our scriptures say that we should not fall ill, and stay healthy. For this preventive care, our kitchen is our hospital. And to stay healthy, yoga also plays a very important part in preventive care," Mandaviya said in the press briefing.

Food Regulators from over 40 countries will participate along with representatives from 30 International Organisations and 25 International Research Institutes/Universities.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) unveiled the logo of the Summit today in the presence of Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, SP Singh Baghel.“This is the first time the summit is being held outside Rome, Italy. The Global Food Regulators Summit will focus on the crucial aspect of food safety, which needs as much attention as food security”, he stated.

The Union Minister further expressed his confidence that through collective efforts, the summit would lead to the harmonization of global food safety standards, improved regulatory frameworks, and the provision of safe and high-quality food for consumers worldwide.

Union MoS for Health and Family Welfare, SP Singh Baghel said, “This summit aligns with the theme of India’s G20 Presidency- One Earth, One Family, One Future. Indian tradition has always been about Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, and this summit is a step in that direction.”

The Summit will witness the launch of a Common Digital Dashboard—a unified IT portal providing comprehensive information on standards, regulations, notifications, advisories, guidelines, contamination limits, and the latest developments by Food Regulators in India.

The Summit will witness the launch of several groundbreaking initiatives that will revolutionize the accessibility and sharing of food safety information. Among these initiatives is the release of Food-o-Copoeia, a comprehensive collection of food category-wise monographs, serving as a single-point reference for all applicable standards for specific product categories. (ANI)

