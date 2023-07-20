Imphal, July 20: Amid a nationwide uproar over the horrific incident in Manipur, where two women were paraded naked, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said that he has asked the cybercrime to verify the authenticity of the viral video. "After seeing the video, I immediately enquire about the incident. This crisis happened on May 3, and the incident (of tribal women) happened the next day, May 4. But this video leaked after 47 days. I was really shocked. I strongly condemn it. This is a heinous crime against humanity. The state government will not stay silent," the Chief Minister told ANI.

He said immediately after seeing the video, he ordered for a mass combing operation in the suspected areas. "I also asked cybercrime officials to verify the authenticity of the video," he added. He reiterated that the state government will make all efforts to get capital punishment for the accused. Manipur Sexual Violence Video: Police Makes First Arrest, CM N Biren Singh Says 'Will Consider Capital Punishment for Perpetrators'.

A video of the two-month-old incident had gone viral evoking strong sharp reactions from various political parties and triggering outrage. Earlier in a tweet Manipur chief minister N Biren Das said that strict action will be taken against all the culprits, including considering the possibility of capital punishment.

"After taking a suo-motu cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action and made the first arrest this morning. A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment," the Manipur chief minister tweeted.

"Let it be known, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society," he tweeted. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning spoke said he is pained over the incident and said the incident is "shameful for any civil society." "No accused will be spared, we will never forgive those who are behind this," the Prime Minister said. Manipur Sexual Violence Video: PM Narendra Modi Condemns Incident, Says 'No Guilty Will Be Spared'.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament today, PM Modi said, "This a shameful incident for any society..who did this and who is responsible is another issue but this has put our nation to shame. I appeal to all chief ministers to tighten law and order. Whether it is Rajasthan, Chattisgarh or Manipur...the issue of a woman's honour is above all politics.

Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3, following the protests by the Kuki and Naga communities against the High Court's order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST). Only STs can buy lands in hilly areas.

The majority Meitei community, which occupies the Imphal valley and nearby areas, sought the ST status keeping in view their increasing population and increased requirement of land so that they could purchase lands in the hilly areas.

