Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday participated in the foundation laying ceremony of various development projects worth Rs 724 crore in Kasganj district.

Speaking at the event, CM Yogi lauded the strength of the Indian Army under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"Under Prime Minister Modi's guidance, India's brave soldiers have defeated Pakistan. If we did not have a strong army, how would the people of the country have remained safe in the presence of enemies like Pakistan? Pakistan is pleading with the world to spare it once. This is because, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership in the last 10 years, work has been done to modernise and strengthen the army. Continuous efforts have been made, and this is the reason why the Indian Army is always ready to face any enemy. If the enemy dares to do something, then the Indian Army has the full capability to enter its home, kill, and destroy it," CM Yogi said.

CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and inspected police barracks and an auditorium in the Kasganj Police Line.

Earlier on Monday, Yogi Adityanath chaired a crucial review meeting of the Cooperation Department, emphasizing the need to provide easy and affordable loans to small and marginal farmers.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister stressed that prosperity will come through cooperation and called for a detailed action plan for the 'Mukhyamantri Krishak Samriddhi Yojana.' He directed the enhancement of the loan distribution capacity of cooperative banks and the modernisation of their branches.

CM Yogi also urged to increase storage capacity and promote private investment, indicating significant reforms in the cooperative policy. Highlighting achievements, he said that in eight years, by 2025, cooperative banks' loan distribution crossed Rs 23,000 crore- a noteworthy milestone.

The digital transformation of MPACS committees is progressing rapidly, with computerisation work ongoing for over 5,000 committees.

Further, the Chief Minister instructed that direct recruitment in the cooperative sector will be done through IBPS to improve services.

He also announced the construction of warehouses with a capacity of 500-1000 metric tons and preparations underway in 16 districts for the grain storage scheme.

CM Yogi Adityanath concluded, "Through cooperation alone will the dream of a self-reliant farmer be realised." (ANI)

