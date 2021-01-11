Indore, Jan 11 (PTI) The Youth Congress on Monday started a campaign here against the Centre's new farm laws as part of which soil from different places will be used to make a map of India in Delhi, the outfit's president Srinivas BV said.

He said the Centre was on the backfoot due to the relentless attack on the farm laws by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

He said Gandhi had gone abroad to meet his ailing grandmother but a rattled BJP was unnecessarily making his absence an issue.

"We have launched a campaign called 'Ek mutthi mitti shaheedon ke naam' against the new agriculture laws. We will collect soil from across the country and make a map of India with it in Delhi to awaken the Centre on farmers' issues," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)