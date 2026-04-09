New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): A 250-member youth delegation from Jammu and Kashmir, participating in the 'Watan Ko Jano' programme organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs, called on the Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan, at Uprashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday.

According to the Vice President's Secretariat, the 'Watan Ko Jano' programme is an initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Government of Jammu & Kashmir, aimed at fostering national integration by providing the youth of Jammu and Kashmir an opportunity to explore different parts of India.

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Addressing the delegation, the Vice President said he was pleased to interact with such vibrant, talented, and determined young minds from Jammu & Kashmir.

Recalling his visit to Srinagar last month for the Convocation Ceremony of the University of Kashmir, he spoke about witnessing significant progress in women's development and empowerment in Jammu and Kashmir.

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The Vice President also highlighted the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team winning the Ranji Trophy for the first time. He said that the leadership of women in education and such sporting achievements by young cricketers together reflect the progressive direction in which the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are shaping the future.

Commending the Ministry of Home Affairs for the 'Watan Ko Jano' programme, he said such initiatives not only help young people connect with the idea of a shared national identity but also build confidence, awareness, and aspiration, while fostering the spirit of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat."

Highlighting Jammu and Kashmir as a land of extraordinary scenic beauty and rich culture, he said Jammu and Kashmir has the potential to become a major global tourist destination.

He added that as opportunities expand in education, technology, tourism, and entrepreneurship, each young person has the potential to become a builder of a peaceful, prosperous, and inclusive future.

He urged them to believe in their abilities, remain connected to their roots, and work collectively towards making Jammu and Kashmir a symbol of harmony, growth, and inspiration for the nation.

The Vice President expressed his happiness that students from Jammu and Kashmir are excelling in Civil Services, IIT, and IIM entrance examinations.

He also urged the students to stay away from drugs and encourage their peers to do the same, emphasising that a healthy youth is the foundation of a strong and progressive nation.

Conveying his best wishes, he called upon the young participants to stand tall, believe in themselves, and take pride in contributing towards building a Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He said that a Viksit Bharat can be achieved only when every state becomes developed.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh was also present during the interaction. Addressing the delegation, he recalled the developmental transformation of J&K over the past decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He further observed that the aspirations of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir have risen, with many excelling across diverse fields. (ANI)

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