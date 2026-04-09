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A minor fire broke out on Thursday evening at Terminal 1 (T1) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai's Santacruz. The incident, which occurred around 6:10 PM, caused a brief panic among passengers as thick smoke was seen billowing from the seating area of Terminal 1B. Authorities confirmed that the fire was quickly brought under control and that airport operations remained largely unaffected.

Short Circuit in Electrical Infrastructure at Mumbai Airport

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar, the fire originated in the cable trays and switch boxes located on the ground floor of the terminal. Preliminary investigations suggest the blaze was caused by a short circuit. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts on Powai Hills, Residents Report 2 Days of Burning.

Massive Fire Breaks Out at T1 of Mumbai Airport

The fire was confined to a localised area on the ground floor, specifically impacting the seating and electrical maintenance sections. Emergency response teams from the airport initially attempted to douse the flames before calling for municipal reinforcements.

Emergency Response and Containment

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) dispatched several fire tenders to the site following the report at 6:35 PM. Working alongside airport security, police, and ward staff, firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within minutes. A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official stated that while airport fire services were the first to respond, the MFB was brought in to ensure the electrical fire did not spread through the terminal's internal wiring.

Operational Impact and Safety

Despite the visible smoke seen in videos shared on social media, an airport spokesperson confirmed that flight schedules and ground operations were not disrupted. Passengers in the immediate vicinity were temporarily moved to safer zones, but no evacuations were necessary. The spokesperson said that the situation was brought under control within minutes by emergency response teams. So far, no casualties or injuries have been reported. Mumbai Police Vehicle Fire: New Scorpio N Patrol Car Engulfs in Blaze in Sakinaka, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

Terminal 1 at CSMIA primarily handles domestic flight operations for low-cost carriers. The terminal has seen various refurbishment efforts over the last year as part of a broader plan to increase passenger capacity. This incident follows recent municipal directives to Mumbai's critical infrastructure hubs to conduct rigorous electrical audits ahead of the monsoon season to prevent short-circuit-related fires.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 08:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).