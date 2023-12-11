Ranchi, Dec 11 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Monday urged youths to make every effort to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047.

Radhakrishnan was speaking at the Raj Bhavan here during the launch of ‘Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth' by Modi in New Delhi, an initiative that aims to provide a platform to the country's youngsters for contributing ideas to the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

“Vikshit Bharat by 2047 is the dream of every young Indian. We all want India to be the ‘Vishwaguru' (world leader),” the governor said.

He said India wants to become powerful in every field, not for global dominance but to help the world.

“This is our prime aim; what we have shown during the Covid pandemic that had affected the whole world. Our scientists invented the vaccines. We also exported it to the poorest countries free of cost to save mankind; that is the generosity shown by India to the world,” Radhakrishnan said.

He said the 2047 vision is about the all-round development of the country.

“India has to shine in every field... for that, we need talented human resource,” Radhakrishnan added.

Viksit Bharat@2047 is the vision to make India a developed country by 2047, the 100th year of its independence. The vision encompasses various aspects of development, including economic growth, social progress, environmental sustainability and good governance.

