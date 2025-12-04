Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 4 (ANI): In a vitriolic attack on the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu-led government, former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed the NDA coalition government and alleged for failure in handling agriculture, education, medical issues besides misusing police to foist false cases against political adversaries and manufacturing evidence bringing vindictive politics into full play, YSRCP State office said in a press release.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy told the media here on Thursday that the Government has been resorting to nepotism, leaving all sections of people in the lurch.

The campaign against medical colleges has been getting a massive response, and the one crore signatures collected against the coalition government decision to put public health into private hands, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, the one crore signature campaign would culminate with the submission of the representation and the signatures to the Governor on December 16.

"Not just putting public health in private hands, but the government has given a bonanza by issuing an order to pay salaries of the staff. Aarogyasri has been watered down, and the dues are not being paid," YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

"The negligence of the coalition government in the education sector is glaring, with 29 students dying due to consuming contaminated water and food, while many students were hospitalised due to unhygienic conditions. Students are now carrying their own lunch boxes because the quality of the midday meal scheme has been poor. The reforms brought in by the YSRCP government were negated, and the fee reimbursement dues are mounting, resulting in agony among students," Jagan said.

He said that the farmers are in distress as they are not getting MSP for any crop and are being cheated at every step.

"On one hand, they are not getting input subsidy, there is no crop insurance and capital support. During the YSRCP term, they were getting all benefits on time, and RBKs served them well, and the contrast gives the slogan Save AP full credence," he said.

"Chandrababu has been misusing all the institutions and trying to close down all the cases against him by mounting pressure on the officers who had complained against him to withdraw their statements, and corruption has been rampant under the coalition government," he said.

He said that the government has been foisting false cases against political adversaries, using manufactured evidence.

"Pinnelli brothers were booked on a false case, though the SP himself has categorically said that the murder case was due to group rivalry among TDP cadre. Multiple cases were filed against him by Chandrababu. In the liquor scam that was not there, the government has been arresting political adversaries. It is their government, the manufacturing units belong to their people, they run the distribution network, and spurious liquor units sprout across the state with numerous belt shops, but YSRCP leaders and close associates are booked, which is an irrational move," he said.

He said that from Jogi Ramesh, to Mithun Reddy, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Krishna Mohan Reddy, Dhanunjay Reddy, Ballaji Govindappa, the list runs long and is ridiculous.

"Chandrababu himself is involved in liquor scam, and he is on bail on other serious cases and resorting to arm-twisting tactics, which is a clear violation of bail conditions," he said.

On the Tirupati laddu issue, he said there is a robust mechanism in place to check the quality of ghee, but Chandrababu has spun a false story about adulterated ghee being used for prasadam and levelled false allegations against YV Subba Reddy, though no evidence was available.

"Rejected tankers are being taken in again, and during Chandrababu's previous term, ghee was purchased at Rs 276 to Rs 314 if price is the determining factor for the quality of ghee. The Parakamani case is also being blown out by Chandrababu and his publicity machinery, but the fact remains that the Parakamani was modernised with high-tech gadgets by the YSRCP government and it was due to the high-resolution cameras and tight vigil that the theft issue came to light. The person had given back his assets as atonement. The recent theft at the Simhachalam temple was hushed up, with the accused given station bail, which shows the level of governance. When there has been a complaint of harassment against the PA of a minister by a woman employee, no action was taken," he further said.

He said that the government has returned to fully implementing all the Super Six promises it has given, from stipends for unemployed youth to Stree Nidhi, Pensions, free bus travel, free cylinders, and Talliki Vandanam.

"Employees are being cheated by going back on the promises. Of the five DAs due, the government has agreed to pay just one DA, and the government has failed on the promises of PRC, IR and medical reimbursement, among others," he said.

He said that Chandrababu Naidu's double standards on the Visakhapatanam Steel Plant (VSP) have been exposed, as he failed to address the issue properly.

"What VSP lacks is a captive mine, and instead of focusing on the issue, the government has been speaking in terms of the working standards of staff," he said. (ANI)

