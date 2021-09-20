Hyderabad, Sep 20 (PTI) Alleging that 7,000 farmers committed suicide in the last seven years in Telangana during the rule of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar, YS Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Monday said she would undertake a padayatra (foot march) from October 20 to understand people's problems and find solutions.

Also Read | India Has Capacity to Scale Up Pace of COVID-19 Vaccination, Says WHO.

Sharmila, founder of YSR Telangana Party, said the padayatra will cover 90 constituencies across the state, barring Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 9-Year-Old Boy Assaulted For Resisting Sexual Advances In Chennai; 17-Year-Old Accused Arrested.

During KCR rule, attacks on Dalits have increased by 800 per cent while liquor sales grew by 300 per cent and so did attacks on women, she alleged.

"Following in his (former chief minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy) footsteps, we are also going to undertake padayatra for almost a year from October 20. It is 'Praja Prasthana Yatra'. The purpose of the padayatra is not only to hear and know the problems of people, but also to find solutions to those problems," she said in a press release.

She hit out at the Congress and the BJP alleging that they have sold out to the TRS and said her party would enlighten people on the issue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)