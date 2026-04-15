Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) alleged that its State General Secretary (Media Wing) Pudi Srihari was unlawfully detained by police while he was returning from the residence of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and demanded his immediate release, calling the action "illegal and undemocratic."

The party alleged that Srihari, who also serves as Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was intercepted by police in plain clothes, his mobile phone and laptop were seized, and he was taken away without being informed about the reason for detention or his destination.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Government Employees Seek INR 69,000 Minimum Pay, 6% Annual Hike.

The party also alleged that Srihari's house was later searched by police without permission, and entry was restricted even for party representatives, which it said amounted to misuse of power.

YSRCP Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Lella Appi Reddy also condemned the development, terming it a "serious attack on civil liberties" and alleging that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led coalition government was indulging in "vindictive politics" by targeting opposition leaders.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Spark Wednesday Lottery Result of April 15, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

He claimed that Srihari was stopped while returning home after meeting0 Jagan Mohan Reddy and was not allowed to go back. Appi Reddy further alleged that the police did not disclose their identity or provide any explanation at the time of detention.

According to Appi Reddy, the entire episode reflected an attempt to suppress democratic rights and intimidate YSRCP leaders, and he demanded Srihari's immediate release.

However, Chittoor police officials presented a different version, stating that Srihari was arrested in connection with a case registered against him after he allegedly posted photos on social media holding a knife with captions referring to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Police said a case was registered in Chittoor following the post, after which Srihari was taken into custody and shifted to Chittoor for further legal proceedings.

YSRCP has reiterated its demand for Srihari's release and urged the state government to stop what it described as undemocratic and politically motivated actions against opposition members. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)