Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): Tirupati Mayor Dr. Sirisha, speaking at the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) office on Friday, issued a stern demand to the coalition government to implement the promised free bus travel scheme for women without restrictions, including in AC buses, and to cancel licenses for liquor permit rooms.

Dr. Sirisha criticised the government for deceiving women by limiting the free bus scheme to only five bus types, betraying the trust of 2 crore women voters. "The promise was for free travel in all RTC buses, not just select ones," she asserted, criticising the government's half-hearted execution of election pledges.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Kota Police Bust Online Betting Racket Linked to Mahadev Satta Network; 6 Arrested, Multiple Accounts Worth 18 Crore Transactions Seized.

Tirupati Mayor also condemned the approval of permit rooms, linking them to rising liquor sales, increased violence against women, and a Rs. 3,000 crore loss to the state exchequer due to inflated commissions.

Representing YSRCP's women's wing, she warned

Also Read | 'India Negotiating Trade Pacts With Several Nations, Including US', Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

of relentless protests until the government reverses these decisions. "We will not tolerate this betrayal. Women demand unrestricted free travel and an end to policies promoting liquor," she declared, urging immediate action to protect women's rights and safety.

Meanwhile, free bus travel for women and children on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival is provided in Haryana.

General Manager of State Transport Rahul Jain on Friday said that special arrangements have been made at the three bus stands, and officers have been assigned to ensure smooth operations.

"In preparation for the Raksha Bandhan festival, special arrangements have been made at three bus stands. Officers have been assigned booth-wise to ensure smooth operations. From 12 PM on August 8 to midnight on August 9, all women and children up to age 15 travelling with them will be allowed free travel," said General Manager of State Transport, Rahul Jain.

The scheme will apply to all state-run services, including kilometre scheme buses, mini buses, and ordinary buses. "Yes, it will include kilometres buses, our mini buses, and ordinary buses, all buses," Jain confirmed.

A total of 159 buses will operate on all routes during this period. "Almost 159 buses will run on all routes," he stated.

Jain also provided updates on the GPS tracking system for buses. "50 per cent of our depot work has been completed; we will complete the rest," he said, adding that the system will be implemented on all buses. "GPS system will be implemented on all buses; GPS system has already been installed on the kilometres scheme," he noted. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)