Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National General Secretary Nara Lokesh stated that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made 50 promises to Vizianagaram district during his padayatra before the 2019 elections.

Lokesh reminded the people that Jagan Reddy pledged to complete projects such as the Bhogapuram airport, the Ramtheertham project, and the interlinking of the Gosthani and Champavathi rivers, but failed to do so.

Also Read | PM Modi UAE Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lauds Indian Diaspora in Abu Dhabi, Says 'Bharat Is Proud of You' (Watch Video).

Criticizing the current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister for not finishing the Salur bypass road, constructing a dam on the Paleru river, and building a bridge on the Swarnamukhi river, the TDP leader asserted that the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government neglected the development of Vizianagaram district.

Nara Lokesh claimed that YSRCP MLA Pushpa Sreevani of the Kurupam constituency has engaged in corruption in the region with her husband and brother-in-law. He claimed that the YSRCP MLA was involved in the sale of contract posts and land grabbing in the constituency. He condemned the MLA and her family for illegally transporting sand from the Naagavali river.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: 25-Year-Old Village Volunteer Killed, Army Officer Injured in Gunfight Between Two Communities in Imphal East.

Earlier on Sunday, TDP national secretary Nara Lokesh on Sunday made grave allegations against Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of murdering his uncle.

"Jagan Reddy killed his own uncle. Is he ready to kill more family members now?" Nara Lokesh on Sunday said addressing a public rally. He further said that the Jagan government had illegally imprisoned Chandrababu Naidu for 53 days.

"In the past 4.10 years, several cases have been filed on TDP activists with 22 cases on me including attempted murder and atrocity cases. The officials and YSRCP leaders who deliberately troubled the TDP leaders, their names have been codified in the Red Book," he added.

Lokesh also launched a blistering attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Reddy's governance during a public meeting held in Srikakulam district's Ichchapuram constituency on Sunday.

Addressing the event, Nara Lokesh took a dig at Andhra CM, saying, "He made the state the ganja capital of India."

"I feel fortunate to start my Shankharavam yatra in Srikakulam where people like Garimela Satya Narayana, Sardhar Gouthu Lachanna, and Yerramnaidu were born," he said.

Nara Lokesh reached Ichchapuram for the launch of his Shankharavam campaign which is aimed at highlighting the failures of the state government.

Pitching against Jagan Reddy, Nara Lokesh asked if people were ready to send Jagan Reddy to jail.

"Is Jagan Reddy ready to kill more backwards-class children like Amarnath Goud and Dalits like Dr Sudhakar?" he questioned.

"Three incidents happened recently. They killed Tahsildar Ramaiah in Visakhapatnam for not cooperating with the land grabbing. Second was Agricultural Assistant Poojitha, who was working in the RBK centre in Bapatla district, committed suicide. When the YSRCP leaders looted fertilizers from the RBK centres, Poojitha was forced and harassed to pay the money for the fertilizers because of this, she ended her own life. JE Ramakrishna, who was working in the Panchayat department in Vizianagaram district, hanged himself to a fan. When he opposed the stealing of sand and iron by YSRCP leaders, they harassed him and made him commit suicide," he added further.

Slamming him over "deceiving" youth, Lokesh said that Jagan hasn't released a DSC (District Selection Committee) notification in the past four years. He is trying to fool people with the promise to release DSC notifications for 6100 posts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)