New Delhi, May 9: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Friday assured the country that ample food was available for consumption. He said that the nation's agricultural reserves were at full capacity. He said that while soldiers were posted at the border, the farmers were busy working in the fields. Chauhan informed the reporters about a new scheme being curated by the centre to increase crop production.

"As the agriculture department, our responsibility is to ensure food security. Our agricultural reserves are full. Whether wheat, rice or other grains, we have sufficient quantities. The soldiers are posted on the border, and farmers are in the fields. Scientists stand with them. We have curated a scheme to develop new dimensions of the production of Kharif crops. It is our responsibility to work with the farmers in the fields and increase production," Chauhan told reporters in a press conference. Jammu and Kashmir: Villager Killed, 3 Injured in Pakistani Shelling in Poonch; Evacuation Underway, Indian Army Retaliates Effectively.

His remarks come at a time when India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads against each other after terrorist camps were destroyed at nine locations in the neighbouring country under Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack. The Union Minister expressed disappointment over the killings of innocent civilians in Pahalgam, saying that terrorists won't be spared. Chauhan pointed out that India attacked only terrorist camps in Pakistan and not civilian establishments.

"In Pahalgam, the innocent civilians were killed (by terrorists). Husbands were killed before their wives in the name of religion. Fathers were shot dead before their sons. Our country's resolve is to end terrorism at its roots. We are proud of our army. We will not spare the terrorists. We attacked the terror hotspots but not the civilians. The army is fighting against the kind of evil things Pakistan is doing," he added.

On Thursday, a complete blackout was enforced in Jammu after sirens were heard and explosions were reported near the Loc in Poonch and Rajouri districts, amid rising tensions in the region. The Border Security Forces (BSF) foiled a major infiltration attempt along the International Boundary in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. Setback for Pakistan as World Bank Declines to Intervene in Indus Water Treaty Row After India's Suspension in Wake of Pahalgam Terror Attack.

The attempt was made around 11 pm on May 8. In a post on X, BSF Jammu wrote, "At around 2300 hours on May 8 2025, BSF foiled a major infiltration bid at the International Boundary in Samba district, J&K." Additionally, defence sources confirmed that the Indian Army shot down two Pakistani drones in the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The drones were intercepted amid a heavy exchange of artillery fire between Indian and Pakistani forces.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)