New Delhi, April 25: India recorded 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year.

According to the official data issued by the Union Health Ministry, the country has recorded 2,767 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The country's total infection count has mounted to 1,69,60,172 cases, while 1,92,311 people have so far succumbed to the viral infection so far.

Currently, there are 26,82,751 active COVID-19 cases in the country, said the official data of the ministry. As many as 1,40,85,110 recoveries have been reported so far, out of which 2,17,113 were reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 27,79,18,810 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to April 24. Of these, 17,19,588 were tested yesterday.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered in the country stands at 14,09,16,417.

India will be starting its third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on May 1 for all above age of 18 years, the registration can be done from April 28.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the registration can be done at cowin.gov.in.

