Irani Lauds Lok Sabha Speaker for His Efforts Against Malnutrition

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Friday said that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had gone to his constituency last month and contributed to the social mass movement towards 'Poshan Abhiyaan' by appealing to the families to adopt one malnourished child or one malnourished pregnant woman.She said the Speaker had set an example. "Before the session began, the Speaker went to his constituency and appealed to the families to adopt one malnourished child or one malnourished pregnant lady so that there is a 'Social Jan Andolan,' which we hoped can be kick-started through the Poshan Abhiyaan. I am grateful that the Speaker himself has set that example," said Irani during the Question Hour of Lok Sabha.The Speaker on February 29 launched the ambitious 'Suposhit Maa Abhiyan' from Kota, his Lok Sabha constituency. It aims to create a malnutrition-free India.In the first phase of the campaign, 1000 kits of 17 kg balanced diet each have been provided to one thousand pregnant women.Answering a query by a Trinamool Congress member Pramita Mondal, Irani said that West Bengal government should come "on board" on 'Poshan Abhiyan.' "I have continuously, within this House, and the other House and outside as well appealed to the state for that. I had previously done so with regard to Odisha. I am grateful to the Chief Minister of Odisha, who has heeded to our plea and has come on board. West Bengal, still, is not on board," she said."If you seriously believe in supporting nutrition and better health prospects of women and children in your state, my request would be to use your good offices to ensure that you come on board on this issue, which is an issue with regard to humanity and has nothing to do with political ideology or political victory or defeat," the minister added.She suggested that the member can also do an outreach programme on the lines of that done by the Speaker.She also took a dig at Trinamool Congress member Saugata Roy who asked her what coming on board means."Saugataji has this delightful habit of getting up and poking his nose on every aspect, which is welcome," she said. (ANI)

