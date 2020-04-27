IRS Association's FORCE Report an Irresponsible Act of Few Officers: Finance Ministry Sources

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): An ill-conceived report named as Fiscal Options and Response to Covid-19 Epidemic (FORCE) put up by a group of officers through the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) Association giving suggestions on increasing taxes and releasing the same in media through IRS Association's Twitter and the website is an irresponsible act of few officers, said Finance Ministry sources on Sunday.Sources further said the chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has been directed to seek an explanation from these officers for writing such ill-conceived views publicly without having any authority to do so. The concerned officers will have to explain their misconduct.As reported, the IRS Association in its FORCE report has suggested a 40 per cent tax on the super rich to tackle the drastic fall in revenue owing to the coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

