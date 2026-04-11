Islamabad, April 11: US Vice President JD Vance is currently engaged in a high-level meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to a statement from the White House. The dialogue between the two leaders was confirmed by Al Jazeera, which reported that the discussions are part of the broader diplomatic engagement taking place in the Pakistani capital. The meeting coincides with Islamabad taking centre stage as it hosts high-stakes peace talks between the United States and Iran this Saturday. The Iranian and American delegations have both arrived in the city to participate in the discussions, marking a significant moment in regional diplomacy centred at the Serena Hotel. Visuals from outside the luxury hotel showed tight security and a flurry of movement as the international delegations convened at the venue where the talks are currently being held.

The American delegation includes JD Vance, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner. The Pakistani delegation includes Mohsin Naqvi, the interior minister, and Ishaq Dar, the foreign minister and deputy prime minister. While the White House is working to provide a list of all the participants, no additional details are available at this time. US-Iran Tensions: White House Rejects Report of Releasing Blocked Iranian Funds Amid Islamabad Peace Talks.

The arrival of these high-level officials follows what Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed "make or break" negotiations. Held under intense security, the summit aims to stabilise a fragile ceasefire and navigate the future of regional security. On Saturday morning, the Iranian delegation departed their residence for the Prime Minister's Office to commence formal discussions, a meeting that follows a week of global anticipation after the ceasefire announcement on April 8.

Confirming these movements, the Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai stated in a post on X, "The Iranian delegation has departed from their residence en route to the Prime Minister's Office for a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif." The ideological stakes of these meetings were highlighted by the Vice-President of Iran, Mohammad Reza Aref, who suggested that the outcome depends entirely on the American approach. Taking to X, he noted that if the Iranian representatives meet those representing "America First," an agreement beneficial to both sides and the world is probable. However, he warned that if they face representatives of "Israel First," there will be no deal, stating, "we will inevitably continue our defence even more vigorously than before, and the world will face greater costs."

US Vice President JD Vance Meets Pakistan PM Sharif in Islamabad

#WATCH | US-Iran peace talks: US Vice President JD Vance meets Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad (Video source: PTV) pic.twitter.com/XpOwdGqHZH — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2026

As the world watches the "slippery" ceasefire talks with bated breath, a US aircraft carrying the negotiation team landed in Islamabad earlier in the day. The level of representation underscores the gravity of the encounter; the US team comprises Vice President JD Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of President Donald Trump.

The Iranian team, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, arrived in Islamabad after midnight under unprecedented security. Highlighting the sensitivity of the mission, Al Jazeera reported that when the Iranian aircraft entered Pakistani airspace, it was provided with full-circle protection, including AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) early warning aircraft, electronic warfare aircraft, and fighter jets, which escorted the team to the capital.

According to Iran's Supreme National Security Council, the window for these discussions is limited to 15 days. With the international community looking on, the next 48 hours in Islamabad are expected to determine whether the regional ceasefire evolves into a lasting diplomatic resolution or a return to intensified conflict.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)