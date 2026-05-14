EPFO Launches E-PRAAPTI Portal To Recover Old and Inoperative EPF Accounts: Key Features, Aadhaar Authentication and What It Means for Members

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The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is set to launch a new web portal called E-PRAAPTI, designed to help millions of EPF members track, activate, and recover old and inoperative provident fund accounts, including those without a Universal Account Number (UAN). The move marks a significant step towards improving financial inclusion and simplifying access to retirement savings for older members who may have lost track of their EPF accounts over the years.

What Is E-PRAAPTI and What Does It Stand For?

E-PRAAPTI stands for Employee Provident Fund Aadhaar-Based Access Portal for Tracking Inoperative Accounts. Announced by Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya, the portal will use Aadhaar-based authentication to help members access EPF accounts that predate the UAN system, which was introduced in 2014. Members will be able to update their profiles after UAN linking and activation through the platform. PF Withdrawal Online in 2026: Step-by-Step EPFO 3.0 Guide To Withdraw Provident Fund Quickly.

How Will E-PRAAPTI Work?

In its initial phase, the portal will operate on a member ID-based system to ensure security and efficiency. In later phases, the scope is expected to expand to include members who cannot recall or access their old IDs. According to Mandaviya, "The platform is expected to reduce manual intervention, minimise documentation, and enhance transparency and efficiency." EPFO ATM Withdrawal Soon: PF Subscribers To Withdraw Provident Fund via ATM, UPI Under EPFO 3.0.

EPFO's Record Performance in FY26

Alongside the E-PRAAPTI announcement, EPFO reported a record 8.31 crore claims settled in FY26, up from 6.01 crore in FY25. Of these, 5.51 crore were advance or partial withdrawal claims. Around 71.11% of advance claims were processed through auto mode within three days, compared to 59.19% the previous year.

Other key highlights include 6.68 crore members filing claims without uploading a cheque leaf image, 1.59 crore members seeding bank accounts without employer approval, and 70.55 lakh transfer claims auto-processed without member or employer intervention. In April 2026 alone, 61.03 lakh claims were settled with nearly 74% of PF advance claims processed through auto mode and 98.70% settled in under 20 days.

What E-PRAAPTI Means for EPF Members

For older EPF members with abandoned or forgotten accounts, E-PRAAPTI offers a genuine opportunity to recover retirement funds that may have been inaccessible for years. By removing the need for manual paperwork, employer intervention, and physical visits to EPF offices, the portal promises a faster, more transparent, and more inclusive system for India's vast workforce.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mint), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 07:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).