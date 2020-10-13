As the production work for entertainment projects have resumed in the country after months-long-hiatus, actor Jacqueline Fernandez resumed work on Monday. The 'Kick' actor took to Instagram during early hours on Tuesday share a picture of herself from the sets along with her crew members. Jacqueline Fernandez Overjoyed After She Meets Mother After 10 Months

The picture sees Jacqueline clicking a mirror selfie as the crew members clad in PPE kits stand behind her. "I forgot shoot life was this fun! Grateful to be back," she wrote in the caption. Jacqueline Fernandez Woke Up Like This and We Are Stunned!

Check Out Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram Post Below:

Several Bollywood celebrities including actors Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar had recently resumed work after the coronavirus induced shutdown of the entertainment industry.

