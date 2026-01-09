The fourth season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is set to start today (9 January), with a high-profile opening ceremony at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Combining elite sport with world-class entertainment, the event features a headline performance by rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez. The festivities will precede the season’s opening match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and former winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru. TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Updates

Headline Performers and Guest Appearances

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has curated a lineup designed to celebrate the "unstoppable rise of women in sport." Indian hip-hop pioneer Yo Yo Honey Singh is expected to perform a medley of his chart-topping hits to energise the crowd before the toss.

Joining him is actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who will lead a dance segment focused on themes of confidence and empowerment. In addition to the musical acts, the ceremony will feature Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021, who is scheduled to deliver an address reflecting on the ambition and growth of the league.

How to Watch: Live Streaming and Broadcast

For fans in India and across the globe, the ceremony might be accessible through multiple platforms:

In India: The pre-match entertainment event might have a live broadcast on the Star Sports Network . Digital viewers may find online streaming action via the JioHotstar app and website.

In the UK: Coverage is expected to be available through Sky Sports , which has traditionally held the rights for major BCCI events, including the WPL.

Global Reach: Streaming might also be available in various regions through local partners such as Willow TV (US/Canada) and Fox Sports (Australia). WPL Winners List: Season-by-Season Champions, Most Title Wins in Women’s Premier League Ahead of 2026 Edition. The pre-match entertainment is scheduled to begin at 18:45 IST, roughly 45 minutes before the first ball is bowled. Following the entertainment, the focus will shift to the pitch at 19:30 IST. The match marks a significant clash between the league's most successful franchises, led by captains Harmanpreet Kaur (MI) and Smriti Mandhana (RCB).

