Salman Khan’s birthday is always a big event for fans, but this year, the excitement is expected to reach another level. As the superstar gears up to turn 60 on December 27, reports suggest that fans could be in for a massive surprise. According to industry buzz, the makers are planning to officially announce Kick 2 on Salman’s milestone birthday. Kick 2 Trends on Twitter After Salman Khan’s Pic With Rani Mukerji Surfaces Online; Netizens Say ‘Bhai Is Back in Devil’s Avatar’.

‘Kick 2’ Announcement Likely on Salman Khan’s Birthday

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who backed the 2014 blockbuster Kick, is reportedly timing the announcement to coincide with the birthday celebrations. A report by BoxOfficeWorldwide claims that the sequel will be revealed on the special day, making it an even bigger moment for Salman’s loyal fan base.

Kriti Sanon in Talks To Replace Jacqueline Fernandez

Adding to the buzz, there are reports of a major casting change. Kriti Sanon is said to be in talks to play the female lead in Kick 2, replacing Jacqueline Fernandez, who starred opposite Salman in the first film. While there is no official confirmation yet, the possibility of a fresh pairing has already sparked excitement. If finalised, this would mark Kriti’s first on-screen collaboration with Salman Khan. Salman Khan Announces 5 Films After ‘Sikandar’ – the Names Will Shock You! ‘Kick 2’, ‘Andaz Apna Apna 2’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2’, and Films With Sanjay Dutt and Sooraj Barjatya! (Exclusive)

‘Kick’ Fuels Excitement for Sequel Announcement

Kick, which marked Sajid Nadiadwala’s directorial debut, was loved for its mix of action, humour and emotion. Salman’s role as Devil, a charming man who steals for a cause became an instant fan favourite. The film’s punchy dialogues, stylish action scenes and gripping story helped it emerge as a box-office hit. While fans eagerly await the official announcement, details about the director and supporting cast of Kick 2 are still under wraps. For now, all eyes are on December 27.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times Now), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2025 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).