Actor Jacqueline Fernandez shared a glimpse of her being back at set on Friday. Taking it to Instagram, the 'Kick' actor has shared a picture with the caption - Action! #womensstories #setlife. With this post, the actor informed how the next few months will be hectic jumping from one set of a film to another. Jacqueline Fernandez Is Easy Chic in a Butterfly Printed PJ Suit Worth

She has been riding high with back to back song releases and announcements of upcoming movies like Kick 2 opposite Salman Khan, Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh and Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. Jacqueline Fernandez Flaunts Her Gorgeous Smile Sporting a Police Uniform (See Pic)

Check Out Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram Post Below:

She is co-hosting for a podcast along with foreign celebrity Amanda Cerny. Also, recently joined hands in partnership with Action Against Hunger Foundation.

