Srinagar, February 26: Terrorists shot dead a man belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district Sunday, police said.

The victim was identified as Sanjay Sharma (aged about 40 years), a resident of the Achan area in the south Kashmir district, they said, adding that the incident took place at around 11 am.

"Terrorists fired upon one civilian from minority namely Sanjay Sharma S/O Kashinath Sharma R/O Achan Pulwama while on way to local market," the Kashmir Zone police wrote on Twitter.

They said Sharma was rushed to a hospital but he succumbed to the injuries. "There was armed guard in his village. Area cordoned off. Details shall follow," police said.