In a shocking incident that took place in Jammu and Kashmir, militants shot and injured a civilian in Pulwama district. As per reports, the militants fired shots at Sanjay Pandith, a bank security guard, at Achan village in the district. The news was also confirmed by Omar Abdullah, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. In a tweet, Omar Abdullah said that he was deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Sanjay Pandith of Achan in Pulwama district of South Kashmir. "Sanjay was working as a bank security guard & was killed in a militant attack earlier today. I unequivocally condemn this attack & send my condolences to his loved ones," he added. Jammu and Kashmir: Civilian Killed in Terrorist Attack in Handwara.

Militants Injured a Civilian in Pulwama

Militants shot and injured a civilian on Sunday in #JammuandKashmir's #Pulwama district. Officials said the militants fired at Sanjay Pandith, a bank security guard, at Achan village in the district. pic.twitter.com/t0gJ4iUm1F — IANS (@ians_india) February 26, 2023

Deeply Saddened To Hear of the Demise of Sanjay Pandith

Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Sanjay Pandith of Achan in Pulwama district of South Kashmir. Sanjay was working as a bank security guard & was killed in a militant attack earlier today. I unequivocally condemn this attack & send my condolences to his loved ones. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 26, 2023

Bank Security Guard Sanjay Pandit Shot Dead

A bank security guard Sanjay Pandit,was shot dead by unknown gunmen at Achan area of Litter village in #Pulwama district of Southern #Kashmir. — Hakeem Irfan Rashid (@HakeemIrfan) February 26, 2023

