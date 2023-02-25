Jammu, February 25: J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday handed over the appointment letter to slain civilian Suneel Pandith's wife, Suneeta Pandith for her employment with the government. Kashmiri Pandits Killing: Dogra Employees Posted in Kashmir Protest Selective Killings, Demand Relocation.

Suneel Pandith was killed by terrorists in Shopian on August 16, 2022. Kashmiri Pandit Killings: Farooq Abdullah Hits Out at BJP Over Normalcy Claims, Says ‘Murders Won’t Stop Until Justice Is Served’ (Watch Video).

The Lt Governor assured all possible assistance from the UT Administration to the family of the martyred civilian. The family members of Suneel Pandith were also present at the Raj Bhawan on the occasion.

