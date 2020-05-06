Jammu and Kashmir: Jaish-e-Mohammad Militant Arrested in Pulwama District

Arrest. Representational Image. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Srinagar, May 6: A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant was arrested and arms and ammunition seized from his possession in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

A JeM militant was arrested in Satura village of Tral area of the south Kashmir district late Tuesday night, a police official said. He said the militant was apprehended by the security forces at the Satura crossing when he was found moving under suspicious circumstances. Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist Killed in Encounter by Police and Security Forces in Awantipora.

On his questioning, the security forces recovered an AK-56 rifle, five AK magazines, 150 AK rounds, three Chinese grenades and two cell phones, the official said.

