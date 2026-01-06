Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 6 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has criticised the previous Left Front government and alleged that they destroyed the tourism sector and informed that the present government has been taking one decision after another to develop the tourism sector, for which the foreign tourist footfall has also increased, the Chief Minister's Office said in a press release.

CM Saha said on Monday, during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the development of Tripura Heritage Village and Sangeet Experience of the Tourism Department under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 and the establishment of an amusement park at Sachindranagar, Jirania.

The Chief Minister said that people have seen that PM Modi has mentioned visiting Tripura to see its development.

"PM Modi said this during his campaign in West Bengal. PM Modi mentioned such things three to four times. Recently, he chaired a meeting with Chief Secretaries where Tripura became first in Deregulation 1. The footfall of foreign tourists has increased after Sikkim. Slowly, we are establishing a good position in every parameter in India. In GSDP, Tripura stands second, as well as in per capita income. Niti Aayog has also declared Tripura as a frontrunner," he said.

CM Saha said that the people who ran the state for 35 years never conducted Bhoomi Pujan.

"They never believed in such traditions. However, when we do such things, it feels very good. They had a thinking aligned with atheism. Our government is working for development in connection with nature, and PM Modi is working in this direction to make a new India. A new Tripura will be created, and the way we are working, one after another, we are developing infrastructure, agriculture, and tourism. We are strengthening SHGs and also making women Lakhpati Didis. The BJP government is working for the people, and there is no politics with work and development," he said.

He also said that the people of Sachindranagar will benefit from such projects. Log huts, homestays; and many more facilities will be coming here.

"Due to the Unity Promo Fest, unity has been developed among us. People can become aware of our Janajati culture and traditions, and due to singers coming from outside, people are getting to know about our state. We are making new policies to support the tea gardens. I have held meetings regarding tea gardens, as the quality of tea is very good. When such tourism projects are set up, these tea gardens will also survive," said CM Saha.

CM Saha further slammed the Left Front government, saying that during their tenure, they never worked for the tourism sector.

"After our government came, we are working one after another and proving that tourism is also an industry. PM Modi has stressed the need to open innovative tourist spots in each state. The 51 Shakti Peethas, which are under construction in Banduar, will be a spiritual centre in the coming days. It will attract more tourists in the future. Our government is working for every section of society, including Jaati and Janajati, while the CPIM worked on divide and rule. Due to the CPIM rule, industries totally shut down, and unrest was created across the state," he added.

During the event, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Tourism Secretary UK Chakma, Tourism Director Prasant Badal Negi, and others were present. (ANI)

