Hazaribagh, March 27: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in the Bishungarh police station area of Hazaribagh, involving extreme physical violence. According to police reports, the victim suffered severe injuries, including broken teeth and eye trauma. Bishungarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Baidyanath Prasad confirmed that forensic teams (FSL) and dog squads have collected evidence from the scene. Saharanpur: Man Caught on Video Attempting To Rape Minor Girl, UP Police Form Teams To Nab Accused (Viewer Discretion Advised).

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Prasad said, "Evidence has been submitted by the FSL. A dog squad also arrived. Investigation is ongoing in this regard. CDRs of the suspects are being extracted. Confirmation of rape can be made after the postmortem report arrives... A piece of bamboo was found in the girl's private parts." Hazaribagh Sadar MLA Pradeep Prasad and Barkagaon MLA Roshan Lal Chowdhury visited the victim's family to offer condolences and assure them of support. They have demanded immediate and stringent action from the district administration. Hathras Shocker: Boys Aged 10 and 12 Lure Minor Girl With Berries, Rape Her.

The deceased's mother said, "We want justice from the police. The culprits must be given the harshest punishment," as the family and the local community remain in deep shock over the brutality of the crime. The police have intensified their search for the perpetrator using CCTV footage and witness statements. Further information on the incident is still awaited.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)