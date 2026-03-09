Hathras, March 9: In a chilling incident from Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh, two minor boys aged 10 and 12 have been accused of raping a 9-year-old girl in a forested area. The heartbreaking case, reported under Hathras rape case details, unfolded on March 6 around 2 PM, sending shockwaves through the local community.

What Happened in the Hathras Minor Rape Case?

The victim, a Class 4 student from the same village, had gone to collect grass near a forested field. The accused boys allegedly lured the 9-year-old girl with berries before the assault. Police reports state the 10-year-old held her hands while the 12-year-old carried out the aggravated penetrative s*xual assault. Gurugram Horror: Neighbour Rapes, Kills 3-Year-Old Girl, Buries Body in Pit.

The brave girl returned home, informed her mother, who rushed to the local police station. A swift FIR was filed, leading to the detention of both juveniles late Saturday. Indore Necrophilia Horror: MBA Student Rapes Girlfriend’s Dead Body, Shares Intimate Videos in College Group; Arrested.

Legal Action in Hathras POCSO Case

Hathras police SHO confirmed: "A case is registered against the two named juveniles under BNS Section 70(1) for gang rape and Sections 5/6 of POCSO Act." The girl underwent a medical examination, and the accused were produced before a magistrate, who remanded them to a juvenile home in Hathras.

This Hathras shocker highlights ongoing concerns over child safety in rural India. Authorities urge parents to stay vigilant amid rising minor rape cases in UP.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Bhaskar ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

