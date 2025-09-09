A shocking incident from Saharanpur’s Fatehpur police station area has surfaced after a video showed a man, reportedly a mill owner, allegedly attempting to rape an 11-year-old girl. The video captures the accused forcibly lifting the minor girl in his arms, dragging her inside while she resisted his advances. As the disturbing video went viral on social media on September 8, it prompted a response from the police. Taking cognisance of the case, authorities registered an FIR under the POCSO Act. Teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused, who remains at large. Officials confirmed that strict legal action will be taken against him. Saharanpur: Man Stands and Dances on Seat of Moving Bike, Police Take Action After Video Goes Viral.

Saharanpur Man Caught on Video Attempting to Rape Minor (Trigger Warning)

Man Tries to Assault Minor Girl in Saharanpur (Trigger Warning)

बाबा की उम्र हो गई है घर बैठकर कीर्तन करने की, लेकिन बाबा है कि जबरदस्ती चक्की चलाने के लिए एक लड़की को अंदर ले जा रहे हैं आजकल किसी का भरोसा नहीं है इस उम्र में भी लोग जबरदस्ती यह सब कर रहे हैं अब क्या ही कहा जाए ऐसे लोगों के लिए, ऐसे लोग समाज में बीमारी के समान है.… pic.twitter.com/ZilIr3FBnA — Dinesh shukla (Journalist) 🇮🇳 (@Dinehshukla) September 9, 2025

UP Police Hunt Accused After Viral Molestation Video

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)