New Delhi, February 21: Jio Financial Services Ltd and Zomato Ltd will enter the National Stock Exchange's benchmark Nifty 50 index from March 28. As per the revisions, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) and Britannia Industries Ltd will be excluded from the index, according to a release from NSE Indices. The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee of NSE Indices Ltd has announced changes to the Nifty 50 index as part of its semi-annual review, effective from March 28, 2025. JioHotstar Launched in India With 17 Language Support, 1,00,000 Hours of Content; Check Key Features and Subscription Plan Here.

These changes are in line with the periodic assessment of the index to ensure it accurately reflects market trends and maintains its relevance to investors. Zomato Jio Financial Services Ltd. have been added to the Nifty 50 index because their average free-float market capitalization over six months is at least 1.5 times that of the smallest companies being removed. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 18, 2025: SBI Cards, Zomato, GMR Airports Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

Zomato's market cap is Rs 1,69,837 crore, while Jio Financial's is Rs 1,04,387 crore. In comparison, Bharat Petroleum and Britannia, which are being excluded, have market caps of Rs. 60,928 crore and Rs 64,151 crore respectively. In addition, changes have been announced in several indices including Nifty 100 and Nifty 500.

