Mumbai, February 14: JioHostar is finally unveiled in India after a joint venture between Viacom18 and Star India. The most awaited JioHostar platform brings JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar features for viewers. The streaming platform offers a wide range of shows and movies from different parts of the country. JioHotstar also provides content related to sports.

Reliance's JioHotstar streaming platform also offers various international platforms, offering users a choice of what they want to see. Users can get exclusive content from Disney and other platforms like HBO for nonstop entertainment. JioHotstar is India's largest premium streaming platform, and it supports national and international content. No More Free Cricket and IPL 2025 Live Streaming Online? New Subscription Plans for JioHotstar Announced After JioCinema and Dinsey Hotstar Merger.

JioHotstar Features

More Shows, More Language Support

The platform offers various movies and TV shows in India across multiple languages and genres. It provides content in 17 different languages worldwide and offers 1,00,000 hours of drama and movies.

International Content

Besides offering Indian-specific content, JioHotstar brings premium international content from leading global studios, including Disney, Warner Bros., Paramount, Discovery, HBO, and NBCUniversal. This makes it a one-stop destination for Hollywood movies, popular global shows, and blockbusters.

Sports Streaming

For sports fans, JioHotstar offers more premium content, including live events. However, with the introduction of a hybrid subscription plan, the platform ended the free Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. Besides the IPL, viewers can enjoy the FIFA World Cup, ICC tournaments, Wimbledon, and the Pro Kabaddi League.

High-Quality Streaming and Multi-Device Support

JioHotstar supports HD and 4K streaming for a superior visual experience. Users can seamlessly access the platform across multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and desktops.

JioHotstar Subscription Plans

JioHotstar offers three subscription plans for different types of users looking for content.

Mobile Plan: The most affordable plan for mobile devices starts at INR 149 for three months. This ad-supported plan lets users stream content from various mobile devices. The annual plan costs INR 499.

Super Plan: The JioHotstar Super plan allows subscribers to access content from two devices simultaneously. It starts at INR 299 for three months and costs INR 899 annually. The plan includes mobile and supported living room devices with ads.

Premium Plan: Those looking to watch content via a browser can opt for this Premium plan, which allows access to four devices without showing ads. It costs INR 299 for a month and INR 499 for three months. The annual plan price is INR 1,499. TikTok Back for Downloads in US: ByteDance-Owned Video Sharing App Restored to Google Play Store and Apple's App Store in America.

With its rich content offering, competitive pricing, and enhanced streaming features, JioHotstar is set to become a major player in India's rapidly growing OTT market.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2025 11:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).