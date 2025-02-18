New Delhi, February 18: Stocks to buy or sell today, February 18, 2025, include SBI Cards (NSE: SBICard), which declared an interim dividend, Zomato (NSE: Zomato), launching an AI-backed customer support platform, and GMR Airports (NSE: GMRAirport), reporting strong passenger growth, according to CNBCTV18. Bharti Airtel (NSE: BhartiArtl), Deepak Fertilisers (NSE: DeepakFert) and KIMS (NSE: KIMS) are also likely to be in focus due to key business developments, said the report.

Meanwhile on Monday, the smart recovery of more than 200 points from the day's low helped the Nifty 50 snap an 8-day losing streak and close with a 30-point gain on February 17, after taking support at 22,700. However, the overall trend remains in favour of the bears, given the lower top-lower bottom formation. Now, as we enter a new day on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, below are the likely stocks to buy or sell. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Bounce Back To End 8-Day Losing Streak.

SBI Cards (NSE: SBICARD): The company has declared an interim dividend of INR 2.50 per share for the fiscal year 2024-25, with a record date of February 25, 2025, and payment by March 18, 2025. Additionally, Salila Pande has been appointed as Managing Director and CEO, effective April 1, 2025, for a two-year term. Mahindra and Mahindra Share Price Today, February 17: Stocks M&M Down by 4.81%, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Zomato (NSE: Zomato): The food tech firm has introduced Nugget, an AI-native, no-code customer support platform designed to help businesses scale support operations efficiently. Nugget automates up to 80% of queries, learns and adapts in real-time, and requires no coding expertise, eliminating the need for a dedicated development team.

GMR Airports (NSE: GMRAirport): The company reported an 11% year-on-year increase in passenger traffic for January 2025, reaching 1.06 crore, though it slipped 2% on a month-on-month basis. Aircraft movements rose 9% YoY to 63,767, with domestic passenger traffic up 11% YoY and international traffic surging 12.4% YoY, indicating robust demand across key routes.

Bharti Airtel (NSE: BHARTIARTL): A block deal is scheduled for February 18, 2025, wherein promoter entity Indian Continent Investment Limited will sell approximately 0.8% of its stake in the telecom giant. The shares will be offered at INR 1,658.80 each, reflecting a 1% discount to the last closing price of INR 1,675.55 per share on February 17, 2025.

Deepak Fertilisers (NSE: DeepakFert): The company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Deepak Mining Solutions Ltd, has increased its stake in Australian subsidiary Platinum Blasting Services Pty Ltd from 65% to 85%. The transaction, valued at AUD 11.78 million (INR 64.1 crore), involved purchasing shares from existing shareholders.

KIMS (NSE: KIMS): The hospital chain has entered into an operations and management agreement with Ushahkal Abhinav Institute of Medical Sciences (UAIMS Hospital) in Sangli, Maharashtra, for an initial term of seven years, extendable by another three years. Under the agreement, KIMS will have the exclusive right to provide medical services for the hospital’s current and future operations.

Investors may consider these developments when evaluating stocks to buy or sell today.

