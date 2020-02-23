Jitender Settles for Silver, Deepak, Rahul Clinch Bronze in Asian Wrestling Championships

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Indian wrestler Jitender Kumar settled for silver after losing the summit clash in the Asian Wrestling Championships at KD Jadhav Wrestling Hall here on Sunday.In the 74kg category, Jitender faced a defeat at the hands of Kazakhstan's Daniyar Kaisanov 1-3 in the final.While Rahul Aware and Deepak Punia won their respective matches and bagged a bronze medal each. In the 61kg category, Aware outclassed Iran's Majid Almas Dastan 5-2 to clinch bronze.On the other hand, Punia thrashed his opponent Issa Abdulsalam Abdulwahhab Al Obaidi 10-0 to bag the second bronze medal for India. (ANI)

