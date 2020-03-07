Kapil Mishra to Visit Village of Uttarakhand Man Killed in Delhi Violence

New Delhi [India], Mar 7 (ANI): BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Saturday said that he will meet the family members of Dilbar Negi, whose body was found in a mutilated condition in Anil Sweet House, Brijpuri, on February 26, following violence in the national capital. He also said that Rs 3 lakh will be given to Negi's family.Sharing a photograph of Negi on Twitter, Mishra tweeted, "Dilbar Negi's hands and legs were chopped off and then he was burnt alive. He used to work at a sweet shop. His family lives in Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand and his father is a farmer. We are giving Rs 3 lakh to his family. I will myself go to his village to meet the family."The Crime Branch has arrested Mohammad Shahnawaz, a resident of Shiv Vihar, in connection with Dilbar Negi's murder. Negi's body was burnt by a mob of rioters after cutting off his hands and feet. Six months back, he had come to Delhi from his native Uttarakhand to get employed."Crime Branch has arrested an accused Shahnawaz, in the murder/riot case of Gokulpuri which was registered after the body of one Dilbar Negi was found in mutilated condition in Anil Sweet House, Brijpuri on February 26," said Delhi Police.According to police, a riot had taken place near Shiv Vihar Tiraha on February 24 in which accused Mohammad Shahnawaz and several other persons pelted stones, ransacked and torched several shops there."Accused Shahnawaz entered into a book store and a sweet shop godown at A-29, Chaman Park, Shiv Vihar and torched both the places along with other rioters," they said.Two days later, a dead body of a person namely Dilbar was found from the said shop. The eyewitness present at the spot had identified accused Shahnawaz as the main aggressor who was leading the mob.An FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at Gokulpuri Police Station.At least 53 people including Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma and a Police Head Constable Rattan Lal have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in north-east Delhi. (ANI)

