Kerala BJP Chief Slams CM Vijayan for Not Attending PM's Video Conference on COVID-19

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 27 (ANI): BJP's Kerala state President K Surendran on Monday said it is 'highly irresponsible' of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to not attend PM's video conference with all chief ministers on prevailing COVID-19 situation earlier today."The Kerala Chief Minister not attending the important conference regarding a pandemic in the country is not good for the state," Surendran told ANI.The BJP state President believes Vijayan has sent a wrong message by not attending the conference."It is the irresponsible behavior of the Chief Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that team India is fighting this pandemic together. By not attending the meeting, the Kerala CM has sent a wrong message, " he added.Surendran said that the meeting was of high priority as PM was meeting the state CM's regarding the important decision of lockdown in the country."From the last meeting, many things have changed. Other chief ministers who did not get a chance to speak, participated in the meeting. But Kerala CM chose not to attend the meeting and BJP condemns it, " he said.Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had not participated in the PM's video conference held earlier today and instead Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose represented the state in the meet.According to sources, Kerala has given its suggestions in writing.This was the fourth such interaction of the Prime Minister with the Chief Ministers, the earlier ones had been held on March 20, April 2, and April 11. PM Modi in the meeting said the lockdown has yielded positive results as the country has managed to save thousands of lives in the past one and a half months. (ANI)

