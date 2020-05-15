Kerala Confirms 16 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Count Spikes to 576

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 15 (ANI): As many as 16 new cases of coronavirus have been reported on Friday in Kerala, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan."With 16 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in the state today, the total number of cases has mounted to 576 and active cases to 80," Vijayan said during a video conference.As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 81,970, of which 27,920 have recovered/migrated and 2,649 people have died. (ANI)

