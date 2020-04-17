KT Rama Rao Inspects Containment Zones in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 17 (ANI): Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao inspected the containment zones in Khairatabad, Asif Nagar and Mallepally areas here on Thursday.Rao, who was seen wearing a face mask, also interacted with locals in these areas.Several areas in the country have been declared as containment zones in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.The total number of active coronavirus cases in the state is 496, according to Director of Public Health and Family Welfare in Telangana. (ANI)

