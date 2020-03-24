Lalu Directs RJD to Donate Rs 2.5 Lakh in CM Relief Fund for Fighting COVID-19

Patna, Mar 24 (PTI) RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on Tuesday directed his party to donate Rs 2.5 lakh in the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for fighting against coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Three have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, out of whom one died on Saturday night.

"It pains me that I am not there to share the sufferings of people of Bihar in their difficult times. All party legislators, leader of opposition, office-bearers, workers are actively helping the state government, Lalu Prasad said in his official twitter managed by his family members.

The party has been asked to donate Rs 2,50,000 in the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in the fight against coronavirus, he added.

Prasad is president of the RJD since its inception over two decades ago.

He is currently lodged in Ranchi jail in connection with the fodder scam cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)