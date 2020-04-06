Large Crowd Flocks to BJP MLA's Residence on His Birthday Amid Lockdown in Wardha

Wardha (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): Social distancing norms and lockdown restrictions were violated as a large crowd of people gathered outside the residence of a BJP MLA from Arvi in Wardha on his birthday, after they were allegedly told that ration was being distributed at the legislator's residence.The incident took place on Sunday and an FIR was registered against the MLA, Dadarao Keche.However, Keche claimed that he did not call anyone at his residence and said it is a conspiracy hatched against him."I had appealed to the people four days back that no one should visit me on my birthday. Still some party workers visited me. My rivals conspired and told people that ration is being distributed at my residence, even when I did not call anyone here. This was done to defame me," he said.With 103 new COVID-19 positive cases, the number of total cases in Mumbai on Sunday stood at 433. The total positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra stand at 748.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country has gone up to 3,577 as of Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)