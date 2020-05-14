Large Crowd Gathers at Flower Market in Coimbatore Amid Lockdown

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 14 (ANI): A large crowd gathered at the flower market in Coimbatore on Thursday amid COVID-19 lockdown.There are total 9,227 positive cases of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu and the virus claimed 64 lives so far.India's COVID-19 count today reached 78,003 cases including 26,234 cured/discharged and 2,549 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

