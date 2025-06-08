Chandigarh, Jun 8 (PTI) Haryana reported 12 new Covid cases on Sunday, of which 10 were from Gurugram district, officials said.

According to the state health department, the number of active cases in the state on Sunday was 100 while it has reported a total of 181 cases this year.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 8, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

On Sunday, Gurugram and Faridabad reported 10 and two cases, respectively.

Of the active cases, only one patient was admitted in a health facility in the state, the department said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 08, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Recently, Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao urged health officials and the public to remain vigilant and proactive.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)