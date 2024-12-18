Bareilly (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) Twelve years after a daring armed robbery at the Dabtara Railway Station in Northern Railway's Moradabad Division, four robbers have been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here, a police official said on Wednesday.

The conviction was held by Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track Court) Ravi Kumar Diwakar, who also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on each convict.

Also Read | Cancer Vaccine Ready for Use, Announces Russia; What Is the Cost? How Effective Is It? When Will It Be Available?.

"We initiated 'Operation Conviction' to ensure the culprits were brought to justice. Using solid evidence and witness testimonies, we built a strong case in court," SHO of the Government Railway Police (GRP) Ajit Pratap Singh said.

Those convicted are Shadab, Ijhar, Ashiq Ali and Nisar Ahmad. They have been sent to prison following the judgment, the SHO said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 18, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

He said the incident occurred on the morning of October 14, 2012, at around 4 am when Dabtara Station Master Khachedu Singh and token porter Sanjay were on duty, sipping tea in the control room.

When masked robbers knocked on the door, Sanjay opened it and one of the robbers pointed a gun at him. However, the token porter resisted and in the ensuing scuffle, managed to identify Nazarik Khan (one of the robbers) after the cloth on his face slipped.

The other five robbers then forced their way in. Amid the chaos, one robber fired at Sanjay, grazing his hand and lodging in a kettle. The robbers disabled the station's communication lines and bound both Khachedu and Sanjay before stealing Rs 57,175 in cash and the station master's personal mobile phone.

Nazarik Khan was killed in 2016 during the trial and the case file for Taufeeq was separated for later hearings. The remaining accused were apprehended, and some of the stolen money was recovered.

Nazarik had previously threatened porter Sanjay multiple times, but Sanjay bravely testified in court.

Public prosecutors Digambar Singh and Saurav Tiwari presented 40 pieces of evidence and eight witnesses, including the gun's discharged bullet and the damaged kettle, as key evidence during the trial.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)