Erode (TN), Oct 13 (PTI): Sixteen women and one man were attacked by a swarm of bees while clearing bushes in a village near here on Wednesday, police said.

Also Read | Carl Pei’s Nothing Raises $50 Million; Partners With Qualcomm For Future Products.

According to the police, the 17 engaged in cleaning the spot at Navanaickkenpalayam village accidentally disturbed a hive and the swarm attacked them. They had to be hospitalised, the police said.

Also Read | Apple Likely To Cut iPhone 13 Production Due to Chip Shortage: Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)