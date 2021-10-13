Apple had launched the iPhone 13 Series globally last month. The iPhone 13 Series consist of iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models. As per a report from Bloomberg, the Cupertino based tech giant is likely to slash the production of iPhone 13 by as many as 10 million units due to the global chip shortage. Apple ‘Unleashed’ Event Scheduled for October 18, 2021; Here’s What To Expect.

According to Bloomberg, Apple was likely to produce 90 million units of new iPhone 13 models by the end of 2021. But now, the phone maker is said to cut its production to around 80 million. This is because manufacturers including Broadcom Inc and Texas Instruments are unable to deliver components in time. Broadcom is a longtime supplier of various wireless components whereas TI supplies some display chip parts to Apple.

As per several analysts, Apple customers will have to wait for a wait long enough to get their hands on the iPhone 13. Apple has handled the chip shortage situation well as compared to other companies because of its massive purchasing power and long-term supply agreements with several chipmakers.

