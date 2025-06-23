New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) A 19-year-old girl was allegedly pushed off the rooftop of her house by a person in northeast Delhi's Ashok Nagar area on Monday morning, an official said.

The accused has been identified and efforts are underway to arrest him, the official said, adding that information about the incident was received at Jyoti Nagar police station around 8:30 am.

"A police team rushed to the spot and found that the injured girl had already been taken to GTB Hospital by her father for treatment. Preliminary enquiry revealed that the girl was pushed from the rooftop by an individual known to her," a senior police officer said.

The victim is undergoing treatment and a case under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Jyoti Nagar police station.

Based on initial investigation, the accused has been identified. Search is on to apprehend him, the officer added.

