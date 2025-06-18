New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Two people have been arrested for allegedly stealing an SUV from Delhi's Jaitpur area and selling it, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Sohel Ansari (22) and Gaurav Bakshi (41), police said.

Police received a complaint on June 13 from Rahul stating that his car that was parked near his residence in Hari Nagar Extension Part II had been stolen, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Aishwarya Sharma said.

He informed the police that his acquaintance Ansari had access to the vehicle. He had also accompanied him when Rahul went to a car key marker in Faridabad, Sharma said.

Police checked the CCTV footage and found the car's GPS tracker that had been discarded a kilometre away from the house, providing early leads.

This clue led the team to a duplicate key maker in Faridabad, who confirmed that Sohel had recently got a spare key made for the same model. A team from Jaitpur Police Station tracked Sohel down to Surajkund Road and arrested him.

On interrogation, he confessed to stealing the car using the duplicate key and selling it to Gaurav Bakshi (41).

Subsequently, a raid was conducted and the stolen car was recovered from Bakshi's possession. Police also seized Rs 1.20 lakh in cash, suspected to be the proceeds from the vehicle's sale.

Both men were arrested on June 15 and booked under Section 305(b) (Theft in a dwelling house, or means of transportation or place of worship) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police said neither of the accused has any previous criminal involvement. "Sohel admitted that he committed the theft to earn easy money,” the Additional DCP added.

