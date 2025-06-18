Bengaluru, June 18: Residents across Bengaluru will face a full-day water cut on June 19 as the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) carries out critical maintenance and pipeline integration. The water supply disruption, scheduled from 6 am on June 19 to 6 am on June 20, will disrupt Cauvery water supply across all areas under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

According to officials, the interruption is necessary to connect a new 3,000-mm diameter pipeline to the existing Cauvery Stage V network at T K Halli, and to conduct essential power system maintenance in coordination with the Karnataka Electricity Transmission Corporation. Mumbai Water Cut in Coming Days? Collective Stock of 7 Lakes Drops Below 10%, BMC To Start Utilising Reserve Water From June 16.

Given the city’s daily water shortfall of 400 million litres, BWSSB has urged residents and businesses to store water in advance. “The shutdown is a temporary inconvenience to help ensure uninterrupted supply in the future,” a spokesperson told Hindustan Times. Thane Water Cut on June 19: Several Parts of City To Face 12-Hour Supply Disruption on Thursday, Check Full List of Affected Areas.

The disruption will affect residential, commercial, and industrial areas, especially outer zones like Mahadevapura, Yelahanka, and Bommanahalli. BWSSB has assured that supply will resume as scheduled by June 20.

This work is part of the broader Cauvery Stage V project, which aims to supply an additional 775 million litres per day (MLD) and extend piped connections to around 50 lakh people in 110 peripheral villages. Once completed, it will boost Bengaluru’s total water supply capacity to 2,225 MLD, significantly reducing dependence on tankers and borewells.

However, some residents in newly added areas have raised concerns over high connection fees, slowing enrolment. Authorities emphasise that the current shutdown is a crucial step towards long-term improvements. Citizens are advised to prepare accordingly and use water judiciously during the disruption.

