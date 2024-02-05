Thane, Feb 5 (PTI) A 20-acre park developed by the civic authorities will be inaugurated in the Kolshet area of Maharashtra's Thane city on February 8, an official said on Monday.

Situated amidst the Ulhas River Creek and Sanjay Gandhi National Sanctuary, the Grand Central Park will house 3,500 diverse tree species and offer recreational spaces.

Also Read | PNB SO Recruitment 2024: Notification Released for 1025 Specialist Officer Posts at pnbindia.in, Know How to Apply Online.

Thane Additional Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Malavi conducted a tour of the park on Monday and explained the facilities to the media.

The project has been developed under the Thane Municipal Corporation's Suvidha Plot Development Project, the official said.

Also Read | Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Application Process for 606 Specialist Officers’ Posts Begins, Apply Online at unionbankofindia.co.in.

As per a release issued by the civic authorities, the Grand Central Park features a Mughal Garden, Chinese, Moroccan and Japanese-themed parks, along with a jogging track, skating yard and dedicated spaces for yoga.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)